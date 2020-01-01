Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Tagoe does not regret Ethiopia move despite coronavirus trouble

The Jimma Aba Jifar player talks about his recent frustrations after Covid-19 disrupted his football season

Former goalkeeper Mohammed Muntari Tagoe holds no regrets about his transfer to the Ethiopian league despite the unfortunate turn of events.

The 27-year-old moved to the East African country last October, joining Jimma Aba Jifar following his exit from the 23-time Ghanaian champions.

The recent coronavirus pandemic had, however, brought the Ethiopian league to a standstill, leaving the shot-stopper and 21 other Ghanaian players stranded and requesting for evacuation by the Government of .

More teams

“It is not a trauma but a lesson. I went there [Ethiopia] to seek greener pastures so whatever comes up [I'm responsible for it]," Tagoe, who also once played for Ghana Premier League side and won two titles, told Angel FM.

“For me, I have learnt a lot from it [how things transpired] because if things were good there, I would have taken it, so if things didn’t go on well for me, I have to thank God [all the same] and move on.

“In life you suffer to learn. So I don’t think any of us regrets the move to Ethiopia. We just have to take the moral lessons and move on and I believe most of the boys have also learnt something out of it.

“I don’t think I struggled. It’s just a lesson for me. I will thank the Ghana FA, government and the media for their marvellous support.”

After sending out a distress message for evacuation through a viral social media video, the frustrated footballers got the attention of Ghanaian government officials after allegedly claiming they failed to receive help from the embassy in Addis Ababa.

“Our only motivation to stay and play in the [Ghanaian] league is if Ghanaian clubs are able to present us with good offers," fellow Ethiopia-based former Berekum defender Lee Addy, told Happy FM.

“I will urge all the big clubs in the country to invest in the players and they will gain in the long run. It will also help the league to be competitive.

Article continues below

"In Ethiopia, the FA has set a standard for players to be paid a minimum of $1,000 [€874]. Most players in Ghana will prefer to play in Ethiopia than in Ghana because of the salary.

“We hope the GFA can turn things around on this issue but it must start from now."

Tagoe, Addy and the other footballers finally left Ethiopia are currently on a 14-day mandatory quarantine, in accordance with coronavirus safety protocols.