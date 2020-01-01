Ex-Asante Kotoko boss Jabir on Ghana technical director job snub: I wasn't even invited

The renowned coach reacts to the outcome on his quest to succeed Francis Oti Akenteng as Ghana technical director

Former and coach Abdul Malik Jabir has lamented the fact he failed to make the cut of shortlisted candidates for the technical director job.

The former player was among the media favourites when the Ghana Football Association (GFA) opened applications for the position in March.

Last month, the football governing body announced a total of six unnamed candidates, including three Ghanaians, were undergoing interviews for the role via video conferencing technology.

“I was the assistant coach to Otto Pfister. I did five months attachment with . I was the first local coach; when I stopped playing in 1978, Ben Coffie and CK [Gyamfi] attached me to them," Jabir began touting his credentials in his explanation of why he deserved a place among the six shortlisted candidates, as reported by footy-Ghana.

“They [Ghana] kept me until Paha, who was the then captain, sent them to Congo and when we returned, Ben Coffie left for Zimbabwe. I was with CK [Gyamfi], helping him until he also for left Somalia. I was the acting Team Manager then.

"And today, I apply even for the technical directorship role and I was not fit to be interviewed.

“I don’t know why that happened. I was even not invited to be tested. They interviewed the applicants via Skype but did not include me.”

Ghana is in search of a new technical director following the exit of long-serving Francis Oti Akenteng.

Former Ghana women's and Somalia head coach Bashir Hayford confirmed applying for the technical director job but it is unclear if he made the final shortlist.

According to a recent publication by the GFA, "the technical director role is a prerequisite of Fifa and Ghana intends to appoint his successor as soon as possible."\

"The new technical director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA.

"His responsibilities also include planning and executing a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovations both on and off the pitch and to ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to Ghana Men's Senior Team (Black Stars) and Women’s Senior Team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.

"The select committee is expected to submit their report to the Executive Council and once approval is given, the new Technical Director will be announced."

The FA is soon expected to announce the outcome of the interview.