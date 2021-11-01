Everton’s Iwobi extends impressive Premier League run against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton star Alex Iwobi extended his impressive English Premier League goalscoring record against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Nigeria international got his side’s only goal as the Toffees bowed 2-1 to Bruno Lage’s Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

Ben Godfrey fired a low shot at goal from the edge of the box, but his effort was accidentally blocked by Michael Keane.

Nevertheless, the rebound fell to the former Arsenal man, who drilled the ball into the bottom right corner of Jose Sa’s net in the 66th minute.

Following his latest effort – his first of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign – the 25-year-old has now scored three times against Wolves in English history, his most against any opposition in the tournament.

Coincidentally, that was his first goal in 24 EPL appearances, with his previous strike coming in the exact fixture at Wolves in January last season.

In the keenly contested affair, Iwobi lined up in the midfield alongside Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Allan and Andros Townsend to dent the aspirations of the hosts.

As it proved a slow start for Rafael Benitez’s team, they conceded first in the 28th minute through Max Kilman.

Algeria prospect Rayan Ait-Nouri whipped a corner kick into the penalty area and the Englishman showed great desire to head past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Four minutes later, Mexico forward Raul Jimenez doubled the advantage for Lage’s side – slotting home from close range following a disastrous defending from Godfrey.

Although the visitors pulled a goal back six minutes after the hour mark, they could not restore parity as they stumbled to their fourth defeat of the ongoing campaign.

While Iwobi was in action from start to finish, Gbamin – who made just his second ever Premier League start for Everton in the Premier League, 807 days after his first (v Watford on August 17th 2019), the 14th longest gap between a first and second start in the competition for the same club - was subbed off for Fabian Delph in the 46th minute.

Tenth placed Everton would be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on November 7.