Everton’s Gbamin plays first Premier League game after 597 days

The Ivorian had been out of action owing to a long injury lay-off, however, he returned to action against Roy Hodgson's Eagles

Jean-Philippe Gbamin played his first Premier League game for Everton in 597 days against Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin made just his third Premier League appearance for Everton and his first in 597 days since August 2019 v Watford (his first appearance also came v Crystal Palace in August 2019). pic.twitter.com/zKTBPMcC0c — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 5, 2021

The Cote d’Ivoire international came in for goalscorer James Rodriguez in the 79th minute as Carlos Ancelotti’s men played out a 1-1 draw with the visiting Eagles at Goodison Park.

With that, the 25-year-old has now played his first English top-flight game for the Toffees in over two years. That was his third league game since joining from the German Bundesliga in 2019.

He signed from Mainz on a five-year contract worth £25 million in the close season as Idrissa Gueye left for Paris Saint-Germain, and made just two appearances for the Toffees in August before sustaining a quadriceps injury in training.

A complication with the African’s recovery meant surgery was required, with Gbamin having been nearing a return to full training when the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was really pleased to have Jean-Philippe Gbamin coming back to train with us,” Ancelotti told media before facing the Selhurst Park giants.

"The feeling is always good for all the players when one of your teammates can join the sessions after a long time.

"I understand how difficult the process was for JP, so far, physically and in the head, because I had the same thing in my playing career.

"When we talk about difficulties in football it is always being aware of more serious things in the world. All of us in the game are really lucky this is our job.

"But when you are a footballer and you cannot play for a long time it is a hard period in your life.

"JP, I am sure, can return a stronger character and better player – but we will not hurry him.

"The most important thing is he has the best chance to play for many years with no more serious problems."

Rodriguez’s 56th minute had given Everton the lead after a goalless first half, albeit, Palace substitute Michy Batshuayi ensured that the game ended on a no winner no vanquished note.

Everton are eighth in the Premier League log with 47 points from 29 games. They are guests of Brighton & Hove Albion in their next outing on April 12.