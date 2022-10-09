Everton vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

The stirdiest defence in the league, Everton, take on a Manchester United side that's yet to find consistency.

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park in hopes of overturning their bad fortune in the league following a harrowing 6-3 defeat at the hands of local nemeses Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag's troops have collected 12 points from 7 games (4 wins and 3 losses), lying at 8th place in the table.

Frank Lampard, unlike ten Hag, is not unfamiliar to the ways of the Premier League. After helping the Toffees avoid relegation at the end of the 2021-22 season, Lampard's men have managed to concede the least goals (7) in the league so far. With 10 points from 8 games, Everton are not far behind in 11th place.

Everton vs Manchester United confirmed lineups

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gray, Maupay, Gordon

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Everton and Manchester United upcoming fixtures

Everton will play four more league games before the end of this month: agaisnt Spurs (away, 15th October), against Newcastle (away, 19th October), against Crystal Palace (home, 22nd October), and against Fulham (away, 29th October).

United will have their task cut out as the rest of their fixtures in October will all be challenging. They will host Newcastle and Spurs on 16th and 19th October respectively, followed by a visit to the Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on 22nd October. They conclude this month's Premier League fixtures against David Moyes' West Ham United on 30th October.