Everton vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
|Everton vs Manchester City
|Date
|Wednesday, February 6
|Time
|7:45pm GMT/2:45pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can watched on NBCSN or UNIVERSO. It can be streamed via NBC Sports Live or UNIVERSO NOW.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN / UNIVERSO
|NBC Sports Live / UNIVERSO NOW
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or available for streaming.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Everton squad
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Stekelenburg
|Defenders
|Keane, Zouma, Browning, Digne, Baines, Galloway, Coleman, Kenny
|Midfielders
|Schneiderlin, Gomes, Gueye, Davies, McCarthy, Sigurdsson
|Forwards
Idrissa Gueye is a minor worry.
Possible Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Gomes, Gueye, Sigurdsson; Lookman, Calvert-Lewin,
|Position
|Manchester City squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ederson, Muric
|Defenders
|Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Sandler, Mendy, Walker, Danilo
|Midfielders
|Fernadinho, Gundogan, Delph, Zinchenko, Foden, D. Silva, Diaz, B. Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne
|Forwards
|Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane
Benjamin Mendy is now fully functional for Manchester City, though lacking match readiness. Claudio Bravo and Vincent Kompany are both on the sidelines, however.
Pep Guardiola has rotated his side a little of late and could hand starts to Leroy Sane and John Stones in this one, with the centre-back primed to play against his former club.
Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Sane
Betting & Match Odds
Manchester City are 3/10 favourites to win this game at bet365. Everton
Match Preview
All eyes will be on Manchester City on Tuesday as they attempt to go back to the top of the Premier League table.
City overcame a stern test from Arsenal at the weekend, winning 3-1 thanks to a treble from Sergio Aguero, and though there was controversy over his third goal, in which he admitted to a handball, the Citizens were resounding and deserving winners.
It was an impressive way to bounce back from a stunning loss against Newcastle, which threatened to end their title challenge.
Guardiola, however, is still aware that City’s hopes balance on the edge of a knife.
“The pressure is when you're behind. If you lose points, it's tougher. When you're top with
“I'm not in the mind of Jurgen and the players. Every press conference you say: 'Put pressure on Liverpool.' I don't know. We have to be ourselves. That's the main target we want to achieve. And win our games.”
“You could see it in their faces in the first half that they didn't know what was happening … and that's why you feel in so much control I
The same scoreline was repeated shortly before
The Toffees went down 3-1 against Wolves on Saturday, despite Andre Gomes drawing them level in the first half.
Europe is not out of the question for Marco Silva’s side, but pressure is mounting on the manager, whose side could be in the bottom half of the table by the weekend if results go awry.
Guardiola and City will, however, show