‘Everton survived drop because of Iwobi’ – Fans praise Nigerian after Crystal Palace win
Everton fans have pegged their survival in the Premier League on the performance of Alex Iwobi after they recovered from 2-0 down to defeat visiting Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park on Thursday.
With the Toffees needing a win to be assured of staying in the top flight, it was the visiting Eagles who raced into a 2-0 first-half lead courtesy of goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ghana international Jordan Ayew.
However, in the second period, Everton came back a more rejuvenated side and they scored through Michael Keane, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to manage the turnaround and move to 16th, four points clear ahead of Burnley in the battle for relegation.
However, what caught the eye of many Everton fans is the performance of the 26-year-old Nigeria international, who once again impressed with his tireless runs and disarmed Palace’s midfield from moving forward.
Below is how Everton fans reacted to Iwobi’s display.
One fan has likened Iwobi’s superb display to Andrea Pirlo and Claude Makelele while another set of supporters want the former Arsenal winger to win Everton's player of the season award.
Meanwhile, another set of supporters called on coach Frank Lampard to keep Iwobi in the midfield next season while claiming the Super Eagle deserves the praise he is getting.
Do you agree a rejuvenated Iwobi played a huge role to keep Everton in the Premier League and that Lampard should start him in midfield next season?
Let us hear your thoughts in the comment box below.