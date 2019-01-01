Everton is the perfect place for 'brave' Iwobi – Yobo

The retired former defender thinks Goodison Park is the perfect environment for the former Arsenal winger to make good on his potential

Joseph Yobo says his old club is the perfect place for Nigerian compatriot Alex Iwobi to deliver on his potential.

Iwobi left Arsenal for Merseyside this summer in a £40 million ($49m) deal, and headed his first Premier League goal for his new club in the recent 3-2 win over .

The 39-year-old Yobo, who retired from football in 2014, made more than 250 appearances in all competitions during a nine-year spell at Goodison Park, and he thinks Iwobi can follow in his footsteps as he looks to carve out a successful career of his own.

" is the perfect club for a brave player like Alex Iwobi and I know it's the right step to becoming a great player," Yobo told BBC Sport.

"The manager [Marco Silva] is building an amazing team and he believes so much in Alex to add him to his squad.

"Already he has started well by scoring two headed goals and it's just the beginning of bigger things to come."

Iwobi’s goal against Wolves followed another header against Lincoln City in a 4-2 win – meaning he has already scored more headers for Everton than in his entire four-year spell in the first team.

Iwobi is currently away on international duty, with set to face in a friendly match in Dnipro on Tuesday night. When he returns, he will be hoping to kick on from his promising early form as the Toffees face Premier League clashes away at Bournemouth and at home to .

As far as Yobo is concerned, Iwobi is in the ideal environment to build on the good start he has made.

"He's coming into a team full of good players, a traditional family club that is ready to back him on and off the pitch," he said.

Article continues below

"Mentally it must be tough to leave a club like Arsenal where it all started for him, but this is a strong statement of intent to challenge himself.

"I had a good time at Everton and I'm very pleased that he's followed in the footsteps of myself, Yakubu [Ayegbeni] and Victor Anichebe.

"With the way he plays and his creativity, Alex has a big chance to blossom, succeed and grow into a great player with Everton."