Bielsa rejects Everton job as Toffees consider Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide but Sean Dyche remains the favourite

Everton are considering a shock move for Davide Ancelotti to fill the vacant manager's job after Marcelo Bielsa turned them down.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Bielsa turned down the offer to become the next head coach of Everton, the club has lined up Dyche and Ancelotti as possible alternatives to replace Frank Lampard. According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League outfit are ready to approach Real Madrid for Ancelotti's son, who is an assistant at the Bernabeu, after the former Leeds United boss informed them that he would rather take charge in July.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Davide is familiar with the Toffees as he was working alongside his father as an assistant during his time at Goodison Park between 2019 and 2021. According to Marca, the 33-year-old is mulling over the proposal as it would be his first step as a manager and Everton appeals to him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dyche, however, is still considered the favourite and is widely expected to take the job. Wayne Rooney was also approached, but GOAL understands that he has serious reservations about taking up the offer. His latest Instagram post from a pre-season training session with DC United also reflects his commitment to the MLS outfit.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? With the club languishing in the relegation zone, the Toffees will want a replacement on board as quickly as possible, with Arsenal due to visit Goodison Park on February 4.