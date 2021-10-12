The vocal administrator says the quality of Kenya is wanting and he is keen on finding a solution

Nick Mwendwa believes not even AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho or Arsenal's Mikel Arteta can prevail with the current Harambee Stars team.

The Football Kenya Federation head is under pressure owing to the national team's struggles. Recently, the East Africans were bundled out of the 2022 World Cup race after falling to Mali 5-0 and 1-0 at home respectively.

The Eagles are on 10 points in Group E, with Uganda on eight while Kenya and Rwanda are on two and one points respectively. The vocal administrator believes the quality of Stars is wanting which makes it harder for coaches to deliver.

Do Kenya have a Djenepo?

"Even if you bring Mourinho, even if you bring Arteta [they will struggle with Harambee Stars]," Mwendwa told NTV.

"The work that needs to be done is that we need to bring the talent to the table. For you to win, you need quality players. You guys know Moussa Djenepo, do we have a player like him? We have to build him and that is the reason we are training coaches to go to the grassroots and find our Moussa Djenepo, they can find a [Yves] Bissouma to compete with the likes of Mali."

Mwendwa should apologise

However, former international Sammy Shollei has hit out at the administrator stating first of all he should have apologised to Kenyans.

"For [Mwendwa] stating even Arteta or Mourinho cannot be successful at Harambee Stars is laughable," Shollei stated. "The quality is there, he has just failed in his job.

"I expected [Mwendwa] to apologise to Kenyans but it is not the case. Football is a game of the poor and the offices should be open.

"The federation in place doesn't want to work with people and doesn't accept criticism. No structures in place.. if someone says Mourinho cannot win with Kenya, then it basically means the problem is the management."

Kenya are now out of the running for the 2022 Fifa World Cup and the two remaining games in Group E away to Uganda and at home against Rwanda are mere formalities.