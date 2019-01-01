Evans Mensah turns attention to senior Ghana call-up

The 21-year-old sheds light on his international ambitions after playing at last month's youth tournament

attacker Gideon Mensah has moved on from his disappointment at the recent Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in as he focuses on earning a call-up to the senior team, the Black Stars.

The Finland-based winger was one of the Black Meteors' standout performers at the continental championship where they finished fourth, just short of securing qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Only the top three teams at the competition were rewarded with tickets to represent Africa at next year's global showpiece.

“The competition [Olympics] is played every four years and I'm 21 now, obviously I wouldn’t be eligible to play in the next edition [in 2024]," Mensah told TV3.

“Right now I am focusing on the Black Stars, I hope to get a chance with the senior team.

"It's not going to come easy but I need to work harder and make sure I take the chance when it comes.”

Mensah scored twice at Afcon where he was adjudged Man of the Match in the tournament opener against .

The HJK Helsinki man also earned a place in the tournament's Best XI, the only Ghanaian in the line-up.

Mensah joined HJK from Ghana Premier League club Allies in 2016.

