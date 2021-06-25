The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini and Alan Shearer top the list of record goalscorers at European Championship tournaments

Winning the European Championship guarantees you continental glory, but who are the top-scorers of the tournament?

While lifting the European Championship is a team effort, the tournament also offers players the chance to shine on an individual basis – with special attention saved for the prolific goalscorers.

So who has scored the most goals in European Championship competition history? Goal takes a look.

European Championship: Who is the all-time record goalscorer?

Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the record as the all-time top-scorer in the European Championships with 14 goals.

He broke the record of nine goals previously set by France icon Michel Platini, with a penalty against Hungary in Euro 2020.

Ronaldo scored the 87th-minute penalty to mark his 10th goal in the competition.

Ronaldo has continued to break records during Euro 2020, becoming the all-time top scorer in the World Cup and European Championship combined following his two goals against France in the final group stage game.

He also became the first player to feature at five finals tournaments, representing Portugal at every Euros since his country hosted the tournament in 2004.

The Portugal captain is followed by Platini on nine goals, and then Alan Shearer and Antoine Griezmann on seven goals apiece.

European Championship all-time goalscorer table

Rank Player Team Goals scored Matches played Tournament(s) 1 Cristiano Ronaldo* Portugal 14 24 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 2 Michel Platini France 9 5 1984 3 Alan Shearer England 7 9 1992, 1996, 2000 3 Antoine Griezmann* France 7 10 2016, 2020 5 Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands 6 8 2004, 2008 5 Patrick Kluivert Netherlands 6 9 1996, 2000, 2004 5 Wayne Rooney England 6 10 2004, 2012, 2016 5 Thierry Henry France 6 11 2000, 2004, 2008 5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic* Sweden 6 13 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 5 Nuno Gomes Portugal 6 14 2000, 2004, 2008 11 Savo Milosevic Yugoslavia 5 4 2000 11 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 5 8 2016, 2020 11 Marco van Basten Netherlands 5 9 1988, 1992 11 Milan Baros Czech Republic 5 11 2004, 2008, 2012 11 Robert Lewandowski* Poland 5 11 2012, 2016, 2020 11 Jurgen Klinsmann West Germany & Germany 5 13 1998, 1992, 1996 11 Fernando Torres Spain 5 13 2004, 2008, 2012 11 Mario Gomez Germany 5 13 2008, 2012, 2016 11 Zinedine Zidane France 5 14 1996, 2000, 2004

*Player still active