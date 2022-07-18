Europa League finalists Rangers get Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying third round while Monaco face PSV

The Scottish giants will travel to Belgium to get their European campaign underway

Last season's Europa League finalists Rangers will get their 2022-23 Champions League campaign underway with a tie against Union Saint-Gilloise. The Scottish side will face the Belgian team away in the first leg of their third qualifying round matchup in August.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men are looking to build on their stellar march to the 2021-22 Europa League final, where they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers secured their place in the Champions League qualifiers by finishing second in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic.

What other ties have been drawn for the Champions League qualifying round?

Ligue 1 side Monaco, who made it to the last-16 of the Europa League last term, have been paired with Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV and will host the Dutch team in the first leg.

Meanwhile, the winner of the second qualifying round tie between Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv and Fenerbahce will go on to meet Sturm Graz, while Benfica will face either Midtjylland or AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

Either Maccabi Haifa or Olympiacos will face Apollon Limassol, the winners of Qarabag vs Zurich will be paired with the victors of the tie between Ferencvaros and Slovan Bratislava, and Shamrock Rovers could face Dinamo Zagreb or Shkupi, should the Irish side get the better of Ludogorets.

Third qualifying round draw ✔️



👉 games on 2/3 & 9 August

🗓️ Play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 August #UCL pic.twitter.com/YD14rKrzLj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 18, 2022

Northern Irish team Linfield still have to get past Bodo/Glimt and will come up against Zalgiris or Malmo in the next round.

Serbian giants Crvena Zvezda will pit their wits against one of Pyunik and Diddeleng, while Maribor or Moldovan club Sheriff will take on Helsinki or Czech team Viktoria Plzen.

When will the ties be played?

The third qualifying round will go ahead on August 2 and 3, with the second legs to be played on August 9.

The draw for the play-off round will be made on August 2.

