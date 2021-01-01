Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd face AC Milan, Arsenal land Olympiakos, Spurs tackle Dinamo Zagreb

Elsewhere, Rangers will take in a meeting with Slavia Prague while Roma have been paired with Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester United will face AC Milan in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Arsenal have been paired with Olympiakos and Tottenham will take on Dinamo Zagreb.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

Man Utd vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

When will the ties be played?

The first legs of all ties at this stage will take place on March 11.

Return dates will be held a week later on March 18.

All of those left in the competition are chasing down a final spot in Gdansk on May 26.

