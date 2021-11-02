Europa League boost for Napoli as Osimhen returns to training

Victor Osimhen has returned to training with Napoli, allaying fears that he could miss Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Legia Warsaw.

The Super Eagles star missed the Parthenopeans’ Serie A encounter against the Salernitana due to a muscle strain as the Naples based outfit secured a 1-0 triumph at the Stadio Arechi.

If the statement on the Napoli website is anything to go by, the former Lille star is in contention to play when Luciano Spalletti’s men take on the Polish topflight side at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw.

“After the success against Salernitana, Napoli resumed training today at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center,” it read.

“The Azzurri will prepare for the match against Legia Warsaw scheduled for Thursday in Poland for the fourth matchday of the Europa League.

“The team trained on field 3 starting the session with dry activation and bull. Subsequently tactical technical work and force work.

“[Lorenzo] Insigne and [Adam] Ounas held an entire session with the team. Osimhen has done personalized work in the field. Malcuit did personalized work in the gym. Swimming pool for [Kostas] Manolas.”

Osimhen has been a standout player in the 2021-22 Italian topflight campaign scoring five times so far.

His contributions so far have seen former Nigeria international Patrick Paschal laud his compatriot’s impact since moving to Italy from Ligue 1.

“Osimhen is one player that I have followed from his days with the U17 national team and I have seen his game evolve so much and grown to become one of the first names on Gernot Rohr’s team sheet. I am happy with the rate he is developing,” Paschal said as quoted by Completesports.com.

“He is fast, good with his head and uses both legs and blessed with a nose for scoring goals. Osimhen is not the kind of traditional centre forward that hangs around the penalty box waiting for long deliveries to score goals; he falls back to help his defenders and his holdup play is excellent.

“The Napoli striker has added something I saw in recent Super Eagles matches. He leads the high press during games, and he is a leader on the pitch and dressing room. He is really improving every time in the Italian league and Super Eagles, this I think is good for his career and Nigeria."