Europa Conference League Wrap: Dessers at the double for Feyenoord, Traore scores, Daka bags assist

Feyenoord secured a 3-1 away victory over Slavia Prague in Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg fixture, with Cyriel Dessers netting a brace for the Dutch topflight outfit.

Lifted by their 3-3 away draw in Rotterdam, the Czech First League outfit went into the game full of confidence as a win of any margin would send them into the last four.

However, the reverse was the case as they bowed at home while having one of their players given the marching orders.

The Club on the Meuse took a second-minute lead through Dessers who beat goalkeeper Ales Mandous.

Aiham Ousou misjudged a throw-in and tipped the ball beyond his defensive partner, perfectly supplying the Nigeria international to run in behind and finish with aplomb.

Cote d’Ivoire international Ibrahim Traore restored parity for the home team in the 14th minute. An appalling backpass from Orkun Kokcu gave the Ivorian the opportunity to steal in, before rounding goalkeeper Ales Mandous and slotting into an empty net.

Another calamitous defending ensured Dessers completed his double on the hour mark before super-sub Luis Sinisterra guaranteed victory in the 78th minute having been set up by Jorrit Hendrix.

Taras Kacharaba’s dismissal in the closing minutes capped a disastrous evening for Slavia Prague.

Although Nigeria’s duo of Peter Olayinka and Collins Sor played from start to finish, they could not prevent the Red and Whites from crashing out of the tournament.

Elsewhere, Leicester City bounced from a goal deficit to defeat PSV Eindhoven at the Phillips Stadium.

Still lamenting their 0-0 first leg draw at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes travelled to the Netherlands aiming to pick a ticket to the last four.

Nevertheless, Eran Zahavi gave the hosts a 27th minute lead after profiting from Mario Goetze’s last pass.

Even at numerous attacking attempts by the Premier League side, they were unable to restore parity as they went into the half time break with a goal deficit.

Leicester City drew level in the 77th minute courtesy of James Maddison who fired Ayoze Perez’s pass past goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.

The victory was sealed by Brendan Rodgers’ men in the 88th minute as Zambia international Patson Daka - who replaced Marc Albrighton in the 46th minute - set up Ricardo Pereira for the winner.

Kelechi Iheanacho was handed a starter’s role but was subbed off in the 65th minute for Perez, while Ademola Lookman was introduced for Harvey Barnes.