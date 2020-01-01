Euro 2020: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

European Championship

The road to Euro 2020 is almost complete as the qualification stage turns to the play-offs

International football in Europe has been complicated somewhat by the inception of the Nations League, but the top prize in the continent remains the European Championship.

Euro 2020 (or Euro 2021 for some), the 16th edition of the UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years). 

The qualification stage is nearly complete and the finals draw has taken place, but the future of the tournament was cast in doubt thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

    Nevertheless, it is hoped that it will go ahead with some alterations and Goal brings you everything you need to know.

    Contents

    1. Euro 2020 format
    2. Euro 2020 group stage
    3. Play-offs
    4. Euro 2020 dates
    5. Euro 2020 host cities

    Euro 2020 format

    Euro 2020 will feature 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-off phase in November 2020.

    The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams.

    The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.

    Euro 2020 group stage

    The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2020 draw on November 30, 2019.

    The Euro 2020 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021.

    Host nation Italy will kick off the tournament against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

    Group A

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Turkey 🇹🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Italy (H) 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Switzerland 🇨🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group A fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun 11 Turkey vs Italy 8pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome
    Jun 12 Wales vs Switzerland 2pm Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun 16 Turkey vs Wales 5pm Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun 16 Italy vs Switzerland 8pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome
    Jun 20 Switzerland vs Turkey 5pm Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun 20 Italy vs Wales 5pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome

    Group B

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Denmark (H) 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Finland 🇫🇮 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Belgium 🇧🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Russia (H) 🇷🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group B fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun 12 Denmark vs Finland 5pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
    Jun 12 Belgium vs Russia 8pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
    Jun 16 Finland vs Russia 2pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
    Jun 17 Denmark vs Belgium 5pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
    Jun 21 Russia vs Denmark 8pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
    Jun 21 Finland vs Belgium 8pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

    Group C

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Netherlands 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Ukraine 🇺🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Austria 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 North Macedonia / Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group C fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun 13 Austria vs Georgia / North Macedonia 5pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest
    Jun 13 Netherlands vs Ukraine 8pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
    Jun 17 Ukraine vs North Macedonia / Georgia 2pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest
    Jun 17 Netherlands vs Austria 8pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
    Jun 21 North Macedonia / Georgia vs Netherlands 5pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
    Jun 21 Ukraine vs Austria 5pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest

    Group D

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 England (H) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Croatia 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Scotland / Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group D fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun 13 England vs Croatia 2pm Wembley Stadium, London
    Jun 14 Scotland / Serbia vs Czech Republic 2pm Hampden Park, Glasgow
    Jun 18 Croatia vs Czech Republic 5pm Hampden Park, Glasgow
    Jun 18 England vs Scotland / Serbia 8pm Wembley Stadium, London
    Jun 22 Croatia vs Scotland / Serbia 8pm Hampden Park, Glasgow
    Jun 22 Czech Republic vs England 8pm Wembley Stadium, London

    Group E

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Spain 🇪🇸 (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Sweden 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Poland 🇵🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Northern Ireland / Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group E fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun 14 Poland vs Northern Ireland / Slovakia 5pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin
    Jun 14 Spain vs Sweden 8pm San Mames, Bilbao
    Jun 18 Sweden vs Northern Ireland / Slovakia 2pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin
    Jun 19 Spain vs Poland 8pm San Mames, Bilbao
    Jun 23 Northern Ireland / Slovakia vs Spain 5pm San Mames, Bilbao
    Jun 23 Sweden vs Poland 5pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin

    Group F

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Hungary / Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Portugal 🇵🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 France 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Germany (H) 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group F fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Jun 15 Hungary / Iceland vs Portugal 5pm Puskas Arena, Budapest
    Jun 15 France vs Germany 8pm Allianz Arena, Munich
    Jun 19 Hungary / Iceland vs France 2pm Puskas Arena, Budapest
    Jun 19 Portugal vs Germany 5pm Allianz Arena, Munich
    Jun 23 Portugal vs France 8pm Olympic Stadium, Baku
    Jun 23 Germany vs Hungary / Iceland 8pm Allianz Arena, Munich

    Euro 2020 play-offs

    Sixteen teams compete in the play-off section of Euro 2020 qualifying. They are divided into four groups, with one team from each section advancing to the tournament.

    Play-off path A

    Iceland defeated Romania in semi-final one of Path A, while Hungary beat Bulgaria in the other semi-final.

    Hungary will have home advantage in the final.

    Date Team Result Team
    Oct 8 Iceland  2-1 Romania
    Oct 8 Bulgaria 1-3 Hungary
    Nov 12 Hungary - Iceland

    Play-off path B

    Semi-final one saw Northern Ireland beat Bosnia & Herzegovina, while Slovakia defeated the Republic of Ireland in the other semi-final.

    Northern Ireland will be the hosts for the final.

    Date Team Result Team
    Oct 8 Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-1 (3-4P) Northern Ireland
    Oct 8 Slovakia 0-0 (4-2P) Republic of Ireland
    Nov 12 Northern Ireland - Slovakia

    Play-off path C

    Scotland overcame Israel on penalties in one of the semi-finals, while Serbia beat Norway in extra time in the other.

    The winner of Norway vs Serbia will be at home for the final.

    Date Team Result Team
    Oct 8 Scotland 0-0 (5-3P) Israel
    Oct 8 Norway 1-2 AET Serbia
    Nov 12 Serbia - Scotland

    Play-off path D

    Georgia narrowly defeated Belarus, while North Macedonia saw off the challenge of Kosovo in the other semi-final in path D.

    The final will be hosted by Georgia.

    Date Team Result Team
    Oct 8 Georgia 1-0 Belarus
    Oct 8 North Macedonia 2-1 Kosovo
    Nov 12 Georgia - North Macedonia


    When & where will Euro 2020 take place?

    Euro 2020 hosts

    The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.

    It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.

    The final and semi-finals will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

    Full Euro 2020 stadiums guide.

    Euro 2020 host cities

    City Stadium Capacity
    Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 56,000
    Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium 68,700
    Bilbao, Spain San Mames 53,332
    Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala 55,600
    Budapest, Hungary Ferenc Puskas Stadium 67,889
    Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38,065
    Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium 51,700
    Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park 52,063
    London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000
    Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75,000
    Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico 72,698
    Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68,134

