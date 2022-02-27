Etouga’s Asante Kotoko double breaks Dreams in Kumasi

Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga continued his fine performance for Asante Kotoko with a pair of goals to ensure a 2-0 home triumph over Dreams in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The leading scorer in the top flight, the forward registered his 12th and 13th goals of the season to seal three points for the Porcupine Warriors in their matchday 18 fixture at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Kotoko, with the win, consolidate their lead at the top of the table, having opened a 10-point gap between themselves and second-placed Bechem United, who succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to Medeama in their fixture on Sunday.



Former Hearts of Oak centre-back Vincent Atinga registered the lone goal to condemn the Hunters to their fourth defeat of the campaign. Medeama, meanwhile, are fifth on the league table.



Elsewhere, Aduana Stars beat Karela United 2-0 to move third on the log. Bright Adjei was the hero of the day for the Fire Boys, fetching a double to win his side all three points. Karela occupy the eighth position.



King Faisal hold the fourth position, courtesy of a 2-1 away victory over Wafa on Friday. Konadu Yiadom scored first for the home side but replies from Mawuli Yiadom and Osman Ibrahim turned the score around for the Kumasi-based outfit. Wafa are relegation-trapped in the 17th position.



A day later on Saturday, Hearts of Oak conceded late to earn a 1-1 draw with Legon Cities. Until late in injury time, the Phobians looked headed for a slim win after Isaac Mensah’s 12th-minute opener before Osman Amadu equalised for the Royals in the 92nd minute. The two clubs are seventh and 11th, respectively, on the log.



Back on Sunday, relegation-trapped Eleven Wonders put up a splendid performance to record a stunning 4-1 away triumph over 12th-positioned Ashanti Gold. Mohammed Tetteh Nortey, Osman Zackaria, Andrews Kuma and Laar Ibrahim were on target for the winners, while Ali Mohammed grabbed the losers’ consolation goal.



At Golden City Park, Owusu Osei’s goal secured a 1-0 home victory for eighth-spotted Berekum Chelsea over new boys Gold Stars, who are 14th on the table.



Rock-bottom Elmina Sharks and 15th-placed Accra Lions, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw after Osuman Kassim scored late to cancel out Ishmael Antwi’s opener for the former two minutes earlier.