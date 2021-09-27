Eto'o's haul at Inter Milan equaled by Martinez

The 24-year-old needed 138 matches to achieve the same number of goals set by the Cameroon legend

Argentine attacker Lautaro Martinez equaled Samuel Eto'o's haul with Serie A giants Inter Milan after his strike against Atalanta in a league assignment that ended 2-2 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old converted a Nicolo Barella pass after just five minutes to hand the defending champions an excellent start at San Siro, in Milan. It was the goal that equalled the tally set by Cameroon legend Eto'o who scored 53 goals for Internazionale in all competitions during his stint with them.

Eto'o had joined the Italian side from Spanish outfit Barcelona in 2009 and went on to play 102 matches for them. He went on to win the Serie A title, Italian Cup, Coppa Italia, and the Uefa Champions League.

Unlike the now 40-year-old legend, Martinez needed 138 goals to achieve the fete, after signing for the club from Racing Club.

After getting the opener for the hosts, Atalanta fought back and managed to get an equaliser in half hour mark courtesy of Ruslan Malinovsky. With seven minutes to the break, Rafael Toloi gave them a 2-1 lead over the champions.

Inter Milan had to wait until the 71st minute for former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko to bring them into level terms. A massive opportunity when Merih Demiral handled the ball in the area, and after VAR review they were awarded a penalty.

But Federico Dimarco crashed his effort against the crossbar much to the relief of the travelling side.

The miss was nearly punished moments later as Roberto Piccoli managed to hit the back of the net, but his celebrations were cut short by the VAR that ruled he was offside.

The 2-2 result also meant the Nerazzurri have now scored in 25 consecutive Serie A matches.

Currently, they are placed in the third position with 14 points from six matches. They have managed four wins and two draws, scoring 20 goals and conceding seven.

Napoli lead the race for the title after grabbing maximum points from the six matches played, followed by AC Milan who have dropped two from as many matches.