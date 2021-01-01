Estudiantes vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Marcelo Gallardo's charge kick off their Copa Liga Profesional campaign in La Plata

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Estudiantes vs River

The Copa Maradona was an experience Estudiantes will hope to put behind them quickly.

The La Plata club won just one of the 11 games disputed in the second half of 2020, placing them among the worst performers in the entire top flight.

With the formidable Ricardo Zielinski now in charge having moved to the club from Atletico Tucuman, Estudiantes should prove harder to best in the Copa Liga Profesional.

River endured a frustrating 2020, missing out not only on both the Superliga and Copa Diego Maradona titles to arch-rivals Boca, but also falling short in the Libertadores.

The Millonario were pipped to the Superliga crown back at the start of the year on the final day, having led for much of the campaign. Then, in January, defeat to Independiente coupled with Boca's draw against Argentinos Juniors sent the Xeneize into the final, where they downed Banfield on penalties.

Their third near-miss came against Palmeiras, winning 2-0 in Sao Paulo in a fantastic semi-final second leg performance which nevertheless was not enough to overturn a 3-0 defeat in the opener.

But having kept together the bulk of his ever-dangerous squad, coach Marcelo Gallardo will be hopeful of another strong campaign this time round.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 14 4:30pm/7:30pm Estudiantes vs River Fanatiz

Estudiantes vs River team news and preview

Estudiantes were dealt a blow prior to their Copa debut when forward Francisco Apaolaza was ruled out, having broken a bone in his wrist during training.

Gonzalo Montiel is unavailable for River due to a thigh issue, while Nacho Fernandez continues in recovery from an operation and also misses out.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz in the US with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Diego Armando Maradona matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 14 12:10pm/3:10pm Defensa y Justicia vs Huracan Fanatiz February 14 2:20pm/5:20pm Boca vs Gimnasia Fanatiz February 15 2:15pm/5:15pm Rosario Central vs Argentinos Jrs Fanatiz February 15 4:30pm/7:30pm Independiente vs Lanus Fanatiz

