Estonia vs Malta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Estonia welcome Malta to face them at A. Le Coq Arena in a Group D2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Estonia vs Malta date & kick-off time

Game: Estonia vs Malta Date: September 23, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Estonia vs Malta on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 Premier Player HD

Estonia squad & team news

Joint top of Group D2 and with San Marino out of the running, it is a winner-takes-all clash for the hosts and their visitors.

Victory would send them to the third tier - and defeat might not be too fatal, given they still have an extra game to play.

Position Players Goalkeepers Igonen, Hein, Vallner Defenders Pikk, Tamm, Mets, Kallaste, Teniste, Baranov, Pürg, Peetson Midfielders Soomets, Vassiljev, Miller, Vaštšuk, Tunjov, Shein Forwards Anier, Sorga, Zenjov, Ojamaa, Sappinen, Sinyavskiy, Kirss

Malta squad and team news

If Malta are too have any hope of escaping the bottom rung, then they must win today - and pray for San Marino to deliver them a miracle.

That seems an unlikely proposition but they will still want to show that they know their own mettle on the big stage today.