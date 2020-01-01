Esther Anu on target and Loza Abera scores four in Birkirkara's 10-2 win

The Nigerian-born British and Ethiopian were on target with a couple of assists in a Maltese women's top-flight game on Tuesday

Esther Anu scored once and provided two assists while Loza Abera netted four goals for Birkirkara in their 10-2 demolition of Raiders in the Maltese Women's League on Tuesday night.

Before the contest, the Nigerian-born British midfielder and the Ethiopian had helped their side record a 9-0 thrashing of Mosta last week and they were keen to build on their impressive form against Raiders.

Abera powered the hosts in front just four minutes into the match before Stephania Farrugia fired home the second in the 20th minute.

The Ethiopia international grabbed her second of the day in the 31st minute through an assist from Anu before Veronique Mifsud and the Nigerian added the fourth and fifth in the 34th and 36th minutes.

The rampant hosts did not relent as Raina Giusti struck two minutes later before Tracy Teuma made it seven two minutes from half-time.

In the second half, Alishia Sultana got on the scoresheet to increase Birkirkara's lead to eight but the visitors mustered courage and pulled two goals back before Abera struck twice more to seal the win.

With her latest four goals, Abera, who played from the start to finish, has taken her tally to 30 goals in 12 league games, and 33 in 13 appearances in all competitions for Birkirkara this term.

Anu was in action for the duration of the match, and has now scored four goals and as many assists in 11 outings this season.

The victory takes Birkirkara six points clear on the Maltese Women's Premier League log with 34 points from 12 matches. They will face Kirkop United in the Maltese women's league tie on March 1.