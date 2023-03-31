Erling Haaland has ended months of speculation by signing a brand-new boot deal with Nike.

PUMA and adidas speculation put to bed

New deal with Nike confirmed

He's worn various Nike boots previously

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City striker has put to bed links with adidas and PUMA by signing a huge boot deal with the US sports manufacturer. Confirmed via the brand's Twitter page, the new contract is the latest twist in the tale of Haaland's unconventional approach to boot deals. Alongside players like Raheem Sterling and Vinicius Junior, City's No.9 has avoided being tied down to one brand, wearing a variety of different boots over the years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since the Norwegian superstar first broke through at Molde, he's generally favoured Nike boots, wearing several Mercurial styles including the Dream Speed and the Vapor 14 (and also getting a few special commemorative editions made). That being said, Haaland has also flirted with adidas boots - he surprised fans by wearing speedportal boots for the 2022 Community Shield - hence the links with the German sports giants. There's one thing that never seems to change, regardless of the boots, though – goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Scoring a remarkable 28 times in 26 appearances and breaking individual goals records at City along the way, Haaland's first season in the Premier League has been seriously impressive. However, the 22-year-old striker faces a tough test in his next match, as his side host Liverpool, a team that have given them plenty of trouble in recent years. Despite 2022-23 Liverpool not being a vintage side, it's likely to still be a high-quality game, with plenty on the line for both sides.