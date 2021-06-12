Eriksen spoke to Denmark players after on-field collapse, says Danish director Moller

The playmaker was able to communicate with his team-mates following a scary incident in the Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen managed to speak to his Denmark team-mates from hospital after his on-field collapse, according to Danish FU (Football Union) director of football Peter Moller.

Eriksen was stabilised in hospital after collapsing in the first half of Denmark's Euro 2020 encounter with Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The playmaker required extensive on-pitch treatment and the match was suspended after he was taken off on a stretcher, before it was resumed more than 90 minutes later.

What was said?

"He collapsed and got help and heart treatment on the field," Moller told DR. "He was fortunately awake when he left the stadium.

"We have been in contact with him, and the players have spoken with Christian. That's the good news. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian.

"Our thoughts are with Christian's parents and his family."

What happened?

Near the end of the first half, Eriksen collapsed to the ground without any contact.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately blew his whistle and brought proceedings to a halt, calling for the medical staff, who raced onto the pitch to administer treatment.

Denmark's players formed a barrier around Eriksen as he was treated on the pitch in what appeared to be an extremely serious incident.

After Eriksen was taken to hospital, UEFA and the Danish FU confirmed he was stable and awake.

UEFA initially suspended the match but the governing body said players on both teams requested it be resumed.

