Eriksen can leave in January, Inter CEO Marotta confirms

The Denmark international arrived at the club last January but his form has been poor since making the switch from Tottenham

Christian Eriksen is free to leave in January, club chief executive officer Beppe Marotta has confirmed.

international Eriksen arrived in Milan last January, billed as the man to provide a creative spark that could prompt a title challenge at the Giuseppe Meazza.

However, his form has been poor and there has been widespread speculation that manager Antionio Conte is ready to cut his losses and let the midfielder leave.

This has now been confirmed by Marotta, who says Nerazzurri are ready to listen to offers for the former man.

“Yesterday, Conte answered in a very comprehensive way,” Marotta told DAZN, with the head coach having already been asked about Eriksen's long-term future.

"I clearly add that we will not hold a footballer back if they ask to be transferred. We will have to make the right evaluations.

“Conte is using [Eriksen] with respect for the player and the club. At the moment no offers have arrived, but at the appropriate time we will try to make the right decisions.”

Marotta claims Eriksen has not caused any problems, nor has he asked to leave, but suggested the best solution may be a parting of ways.

Eriksen has made no impact in Serie A this term, and is now a bit-part player under Conte.

He was once again named on the bench on Sunday, as Inter entertained .

Eriksen headed into the game with a degree of confidence, as he was on the scoresheet twice for Denmark in their 2-1 win over in the Nations League during the recent international break.

While it appears time may be up for Eriksen at the club, former Inter defender Riccardo Ferri feels the Dane must step up and show the form that persuaded them to sign him from Tottenham.

“Adaptation period is over,” Ferri told Tuttosport. “We’ve seen nothing so far. He can’t be a normal footballer, he must do more.”

Ahead of the game with Torino, Inter sat in sixth place in the Serie A table - with 15 points to their name from eight games.

To make matters worse, city rivals occupy top spot - five clear of Inter - while in Europe they are propping up Group B.