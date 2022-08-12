Erik ten Hag makes Manchester United transfer pledge & addresses Rashford exit talk

The Red Devils boss is still determined to bring in his top targets this summer

Erik ten Hag is convinced Manchester United will secure his transfer targets before the close of the window. The Dutchman insists it is imperative his squad is improved to have any hope of his first season ending in success. The United manager is desperate to strengthen in midfield and attack - but has already missed out on leading strike targets Darwin Nunez and Benjamin Sesko, while the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is adamant Marcus Rashford will not be sold to Paris Saint-Germain, despite the French giants expressing interest in the forward.

Who does Ten Hag want Man Utd to sign?

United are closing in on the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, with a fee of £15 million ($18m) being agreed for the France international midfielder. It is now a case of thrashing out personal terms, with football director, John Murtough, flying out to Italy to try and conclude the deal.

United abandoned a controversial move for Marko Arnautovic this week, following a furious backlash from fans, but still refuse to meet Ajax's valuation of Antony.

Cody Gakpo, from PSV Eindhoven, is seen as a cheaper alternative at around £35m ($42m).

Ten Hag is still desperate to complete the signing of De Jong - but now faces competition from Chelsea for the Netherlands midfielder, whose preference is to stay at Barcelona.

What did Ten Hag say about Man Utd transfers?

Asked if he was confident United would have a better squad by the time of the window closing on September 1, Ten Hag said: "We have to. I am convinced we will have.

"I'm happy. I think we're co-operating really well, I cannot talk about any names. I cannot talk about players under contract at other clubs."

Asked if he was on the same page as the club in terms of what he wants, he said, simply: "Yes."

What is Man Utd's stance on Marcus Rashford?

Rashford is a target for PSG and has one year left on his contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

Ten Hag insists the England international is not for sale.

He said: "He's really important. You have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him. I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans at Manchester United."