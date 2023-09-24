Erik ten Hag explains why he's not starting Alejandro Garnacho for Man Utd despite outcry from frustrated fans who want to see much more of him

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained his decision not to start Alejandro Garnacho against Burnley.

Garnacho left out of starting XI

Red Devils won 1-0 at Turf Moor

Teenager was unused substitute

WHAT HAPPENED? United returned to winning ways at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, with Bruno Fernandes' first-half strike proving pivotal, but it was teenager Garnacho who caused quite the stir due to his omission. Fellow youngster Hannibal was preferred over the Argentinian winger, with some fans left bemused as to why the 19-year-old played no part across the 90 minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was in against Munich and I thought our team was playing very well so I wouldn’t change that tonight, so this game was a demand to keep that organisation,'' manager Erik ten Hag said in his post-match media duties. ''Players were still capable and the fitness levels were good and it was only 1-0.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign last season, Garnacho's is yet to get off the mark in 2023/24, and with both Antony and Jadon Sancho away from first-team action at present, it is hard to see how and why Alejandro's game time has been limited.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD?: The Red Devils are back in action against Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening, as they host the Eagles in their Carabao Cup third-round clash at Old Trafford.