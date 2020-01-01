Ajax denied title as Eredivise ends season without promotion and relegation

Last year's champions have been denied this season while ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk will remain in the top flight despite being tipped to go down

have been denied the Eredivisie title despite the league's announcement that current standings will be recognised as final.

The Eredivisie has ended the league's season following an announcement from prime minister Mark Rutte that stated that all matches are forbidden until the September.

As a result, the current table has been made final, although Ajax will not be awarded the title for finishing first.

The decision to finalise the table was made after UEFA asked the Dutch federation to maintain the current standings to decide which teams are awarded spots in European competition.

Additionally, ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk will remain in the Eredivisie next season after the Dutch federation opted to not promote or relegate any teams based on this season's results.

The decision was made by the KNVB on Friday following a club vote after the federation stated that it was not an option to increase the league to 20 teams.

With the decision, Cambuur and De Graafschap will remain in the second division despite being on course for promotion to the Eredivisie.

