Equatorial Guinea striker Boho nets 11th goal of the season as Logrono hold Tenerife

The Equato-guinean continued to fire on all cylinders as she ensured her side avoided defeat against Tenerife on Sunday

Jade Boho scored a solitary goal to help Olympiacos Piraeus secure a late 1-1 draw against Tenerife in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

Having netted 10 times in her previous 15 matches, the Equatorial Guinea international continued her impressive form with another decisive effort at Ciudad del Futbol de Prado Viejo.

The 33-year-old striker scored the only goal of the encounter from the spot in the 90th minute to cancel out Pisco's first-half effort for the visitors which ensured her side avoided defeat on Sunday.

Boho lasted the entirety of the match in her 16th league appearance on her second season with Logrono and has now taken her tally to 11 in 16 matches this term.

Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chioguie was also in action from the start to finish alongside Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai, while 's Grace Asantewaa was brought in for the final 44 minutes.

On the other hand, Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan could not see a minute against Logrono despite being part of the travelling squad.

The draw leaves Logrono in seventh position on the Spanish women's top-flight after gathering 24 points from 16 games.

Boho will hope to once again be on the scoresheet when Logrono take on 's Osinachi Ohale and Tacon on Sunday.