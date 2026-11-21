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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has admitted his side are struggling with their composure after falling behind in matches. A frustrating draw against Fulham on Saturday afternoon finally brought an end to the club's incredible 20-game winning streak against the west London side.

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Winning streak comes to a grinding halt

Manchester City's historic dominance over Fulham finally reached its conclusion on Saturday as Maresca's side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The visitors took the lead with their very first attempt of the match. Oscar Bobb sliced through the City backline with ease before finding Rodrigo Muniz, who unleashed a clinical finish into the top corner.

Reflecting on the result and the current atmosphere around the club, Maresca told BBC Sport: 'It's a tough moment in terms of results. We don't like these moments. It's also normal when you are trying to build something new.'

Maresca identifies tactical flaws

After Fulham broke the deadlock with the opening goal, Erling Haaland had a goal disallowed for City after his header was saved by Bernd Leno, who still had his hands on the ball when the striker bundled it across the line, before Elliot Anderson struck the equaliser in the second half with a first-time strike from outside the box following Fulham's clearance of a corner.

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'It's something we are doing wrong,' Maresca admitted when questioned about his side's tendency to go behind. 'After going behind you do things, you rush, and that's not good for us. We need to find a way to keep a clean sheet. All the Premier League games are in this way [with opposition having a go].'

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Anderson provides a rare spark

Anderson's stunning volley earned Manchester City their first Premier League point in more than a month, ending a run of three consecutive league defeats. Before the draw, City had suffered losses to Aston Villa (2-1), Brighton (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-1).

Maresca was full of praise for the youngster's contribution, stating: 'Fantastic goal. We are trying to find solutions to be more in front. He had a very good game. Today we changed something Ayyoub and Elliot. Elliot was a bit more in front, near the box.'

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Frustration over disallowed Haaland header

The match was not without its share of controversy, particularly regarding a disallowed goal for Haaland in the first half. Maresca did not hide his disappointment regarding the incident, though he remained somewhat measured in his criticism of the officiating. 'I think it's quite clear. But they decided something different,' the manager remarked.