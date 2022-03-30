‘Enyeama still better than Uzoho’ – Super Eagles fans roast keeper after Ghana dump Nigeria

Nigeria fans have been left divided after goalkeeper Francis Uzoho conceded the away goal that enabled Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles needed a win in the return leg play-off fixture at MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja having secured a 0-0 draw in the first meeting at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but they instead drew 1-1 to allow the Black Stars to qualify on the away goals rule.

What caught the eyes of many Nigerian fans is how Uzoho, who turns out for Cypriot side Omonia FC, failed to deal with a shot from Ghana’s Thomas Partey in the 10th minute.

The Arsenal midfielder received a pass from the left side and from outside the box, he unleashed a right-footed effort which Uzoho failed to stop, as it sneaked through his legs for the vital away goal.

Nigeria fans now believe they are yet to get a world-class goalkeeper since Vincent Enyeama retired from international football on October 8, 2015, having managed 101 caps for the Super Eagles.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Uzoho’s howler.

I strongly believe retired Vincent Enyeama still be better than Francis Uzoho. Super Eagle really hurt me today,and i don't know how to cope come Nov/Dec Qatar 2022World Cup. — McTonrins (@salaamolanrewaj) March 29, 2022

Maduka Okoye at AFCON💔

Francis Uzoho at WCQ💔



Na to call Vincent Enyeama out of retirement remain laidis#ngavsgha — OBA of SapaCity👑 (@Jose__ayodele) March 29, 2022

First it was Maduka Okoye now its Francis Uzoho… our goalkeeping department has been shitty since Vincent enyeama left 🥲🥲 #NGAGHA — mata💙💙 (@SondeFrancis) March 29, 2022

the biggest downgrade in the history of football was how nigeria went from Vincent enyeama to maduka okoye then to Francis uzoho. 🤦‍♂️ — ⚓🇳🇬MR LUCAS™ ⚓ (@Lucasino360) March 29, 2022

Karl Ikeme was a better replacement for Vincent Enyeama but right now Nigeria does not have worthy keepers. Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho are not in their class. #NIGGHA pic.twitter.com/TRQV2DA9pr — W-e-n-d-y PA (@WendyPrincea) March 30, 2022

I don reach house, first there’s no reason why a charlatan like Francis Uzoho should be in the national team setup. This man cannot play football! He doesn’t even have the stance of a footballer. And Bassey was playing like he wasn’t aware of the away goal rule! Bloody hell! — Tamunodenyefa. (@prayziz) March 29, 2022

Another fan has wondered how the 23-year-old Uzoho has managed to keep his spot in the Nigeria squad while another fan blamed all Super Eagles keepers for letting the nation down.

I am not sure why Francis Uzoho has managed to stay in the team for this long. Are the coaches blind ? — PڪJε̲̣̣un̅åℓ (@Psjeunal) March 29, 2022

I'm not particular about the goal error, but how is Francis Uzoho a professional footballer? Even though he is a goalkeeper, he can barely make a simple pass.



He looks so uncomfortable coming in contact with the ball at any instance or situation — Westerosi (@Hedge_Sword) March 29, 2022

Daniel Akpeyi messed Nigeria up in AFCON 2019



Maduka Okoye did his own in AFCON 2022



Now, Francis Uzoho has done it again in World Cup Qualifying..

Our goalkeepers are letting us down on the big stages — Desang 𓃵 🇳🇬 (@angese_desmond) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan feels Maduka Okoye, who plays for Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam, on loan from Premier League club Watford, and Uzoho, should not wear the Super Eagles colours again.

Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho should never wear the Super Eagle's again. — 🇳🇬 Jarex2 🇳🇬 (@jarex2_official) March 29, 2022

FRANCIS UZOHO GET OUT OF MY TEAM!!! — Chiquinho 🇵🇹 (@chik_osita) March 29, 2022

Francis uzoho with all due respect, please get out of the Nigeria team — Precious odes (@precious_odes) March 29, 2022

Francis Uzoho is an amateur goalkeeper. #NGRGHA — OJAY 🇺🇦 (@coded336) March 29, 2022

Nigeria don't know how to play football + Francis Uzoho is the worst goalkeeper I've ever seen. #NIGGHA — Got Paid! ⚡ (@OG_GotPaid) March 29, 2022

Francis Uzoho should never play football again — You know Guardiola? (@youngkija) March 29, 2022

Just imagine Francis Uzoho is a Northerner with that blunder and disaster performance.



How can you not be confident in that crucial match on your home soil.



Both Uzoho and okoye should never be called to the National team again. #NGAGHA — Qudus (@Qdpaper2) March 29, 2022

Francis Uzoho should be banned from being a goal keeper!!!!! — Ifunanya ⭐ 🌴 (@veeorah) March 29, 2022

Other fans feel Uzoho should shoulder the blame for Nigeria failing to make it to Qatar.

If I would blame any player for today’s terrible loss, it has to be goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. The team was rocked with that early goal by Partey. They were in control until that howler by Uzoho. Should have been a routine save.#NGAGHA #WCQ2022 — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) March 29, 2022

Francis Uzoho cost us World Cup ticket with that terrible save.😭😭 — Nazeeph (@BeenNazeeph) March 29, 2022

Maduka Okoye caused us #Afcon

Francis Uzoho caused us #Qatar2022 ticket.



In all, we didn't deserved to be there. — ℰ𝓁ℯℊ𝒶𝓃𝓉𝒿𝓃𝓇™ (@ElegantKufre) March 29, 2022

Do you agree that Nigeria have suffered to replace Enyeama and that Uzoho is to blame for Partey’s goal that denied the Super Eagles the World Cup slot?

Please drop your thoughts in the comment box below.