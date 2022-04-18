English Championship Wrap: Solanke bags brace against Coventry City, Sarr score

Dominic Solanke was in fine form on Monday evening as his double propelled Bournemouth to a 3-0 away victory over Coventry City in an English Championship encounter.

Despite failing in his last three league outings, he was named in Cherries’ starting XI against the Sky Blues. And he repaid manager Scott Parker’s faith in him with a goal in each half.

Lifted by their bright start, the visitors took a 12th-minute lead courtesy of Jamaica international Jamal Lowe who was set up by Adam Smith.

That goal was a reality check for the home team, but their efforts yielded no result as they failed to restore parity at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

On the stroke of half time, Solanke doubled his side’s lead thanks to good work from Jefferson Lerma. The Colombia international set up the Nigeria prospect who had the simple task of putting the ball past goalkeeper Simon Moore.

He found the net for the second time in the 55th minute after he was teed up by Ryan Christie.

Thanks to this result, Bournemouth are inching nearer to English topflight promotion as they occupy the second position with 77 points from 41 matches played.

Elsewhere, former France youth international of Senegalese origin Naby Sarr scored his third goal of the season as Huddersfield picked up an away win at Middlesbrough.

Four minutes before the end of the first 45 minutes, the 28-year-old put the Terriers ahead to the anguish of the hosts’ supporters.

Sorba Thomas whipped in a dangerous freekick to the far stick, where Jordan Rhodes rose excellently back across the goal while Sarr headed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Rhodes sealed the win on the hour mark thanks to an assist from Lewis O'Brien.

Article continues below

The centre back played all 90 minutes as Huddersfield remain third on the log - a position that will see them participate in the promotion play-off.



ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP RESULT

Middlesbrough 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Barnsley 0-2 Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City

Black Pool 6-1 Birmingham City

Cardiff City 0-1 Luton Town

Coventry City 0-3 Bournemouth

Millwall 2-1 Hull City

Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Derby County

Reading 4-4 Swansea City

Bristol City 1-1 Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Bromwich Albion