England vs Bulgaria: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions can keep their perfect record intact when they face off against their winless visitors at Wembley

can keep themselves at the summit of European Championship qualifying Group A with another victory this weekend when they face struggling Bulgaria on home soil on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's side picked up a third-place finish in the Nations League finals in on their last outing and now return their attention to leading the chase for 2020's pancontinental tournament at Wembley.

The Three Lions boss is expected to stick with an experienced starting XI for this key clash while his new call-ups make the bench - but if they are able to make themselves comfortable against Krasimir Balakov's team, who have not won in almost a year, they may hand debuts to some fresh faces.

Having played twice as many games as their hosts already on the road to , the visitors know they need to produce a shock result and fast to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Game England vs Bulgaria Date Saturday, September 7 Time 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TUDN USA fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on ITV 1. It will not be available for streaming.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 1 N/A

Squads & Team News

Position England squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Heaton, Pope Defenders Trippier, Rose, Keane, Maguire, Gomez, Chilwell, Mings, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Winks, Lingard, Henderson, Rice, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Barkley, Maddison, Mount Forwards Kane, Sterling, Sancho, Rashford, Wilson

Coach Gareth Southgate rung several changes with his first squad of the season, with over half-a-dozen faces from the Nations League finals cut out of the equation, but he has only lost one new arrival to injury, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka pulling out this week.

defender Kieran Trippier is tipped to start ahead of 's Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the team's three other uncapped stars in Mason Mount, Tyrone Mings and James Maddison, will likely make do with the bench.

Potential England starting XI: Pickford; Trippier, Gomez, Maguire, Rose; Henderson, Rice, Barkley; Sterling, Rashford, Kane.

Position Bulgaria squad Goalkeepers Iliev, Lukov, Hristo Ivanov Defenders Bodurov, Strahil Popov, Bozhikov, Nedyalkov, Terziev, Goranov, Kristian Dimitrov, Pashov Midfielders Milanov, Slavchev, Sarmov, Kraev, Nikolay Dimitrov, Marcelinho, Galin Ivanov, Malinov, Panayotov, Wanderson Forwards Ivelin Popov, Despodov, Mladenov

Krasimir Balakov has included six uncapped faces in his squad, including -born midfielder Wanderson, who has followed in the footsteps of his fellow countryman and Razgrad team-mate Marcelinho in earning a call-up after claiming a Bulgarian passport.

Tula's Georgi Kostadinov has been forced to withdraw though injury however.

Potential Bulgaria starting XI: Iliev; S Popov, Nedyalkov, Bozhikov, Goranov; G Ivanov, Marcelinho, I Popov; Despodov, Mladenov, Wanderson.

Betting & Match Odds

England are outstanding favourites to take the win at 1/11 with bet365. Bulgaria can be backed at a more distant 33/1 while the draw is available at 12/1.

