England vs Serbia tickets from £55
Rob Norcup

England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier 2026 tickets: Prices, details, resale tickets & more

Don’t miss out on seeing England play at home for the final time this year

In Europe, football attention shifts to the international scene, with the last remaining World Cup qualifiers kicking off between November 13 to 18. 

England have no worries in those regards, though, as they’ve already begun packing for their Stateside summer vacation, after cementing top spot in Group K and a place at the 2026 World Cup Finals.

Thomas Tuchel won’t allow his side to rest on their laurels though, and he’ll be keen for them to maintain their winning momentum in their final two qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. For England fans, the Serbia match at Wembley on November 13 marks the last chance to see their side in action on home soil this calendar year, and tickets will be in short supply.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming England vs Serbia World Cup qualifier at Wembley, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier?

DateMatchLocationTickets
Thursday, November 13, 7:45pm GMTEngland vs Serbia — World Cup 2026 QualifierWembley Stadium, LondonTickets from £55

Memorable football matches held at the current Wembley Stadium include the 2011, 2013 and 2024 Champions League Finals, eight games at UEFA Euro 2020 (including the final and both of the semi-finals) and the final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, where England famously beat Germany 2-1 in extra-time.

How to buy England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability, in this case the English Football Association site. 

However, due to high demand, tickets often sell out quickly. 

Members of the England Supporters Travel Club and ‘My England Football’ were given priority access periods to buy tickets ahead of a general sale to the public as follows:

  • England Supporters Travel Club: August 7-12
  • My England Football: August 20-27
  • General Sale: September 1

In addition, fans can purchase World Cup qualifying tickets on the secondary market. LiveFootballTickets is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels, with tickets from £55.

England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for England games vary significantly, depending on the seat position and package. Price categories for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier vs Serbia were as follows through official routes:

  • Category 1: from £80
  • Category 2: from £65
  • Category 3: from £45
  • Category 4: from £35

In the Family Enclosure, prices were £25 for adults and £12.50 for children under-16. Elsewhere in the stadium, a £10 discount was applied to Concessions (OAPs, students and U16s). Go to the 'Ticketing’ page on the official England site for full details.

On resale sites like LiveFootballTickets, fans can secure tickets ranging from £55 for seats in the Shortside Upper Tier to £1560 for the Bobby Moore VVIP hospitality package.

What to expect from England vs Serbia?

While the wait for England’s first major international tournament triumph since 1966 continues, their consistent performances on the big stage underline their status as one of Europe’s (and the world’s) elite football teams. It’s also one of the reasons why fans keep flocking back to see the Three Lions play and why demand for Wembley Stadium tickets and for tickets to see them in action elsewhere is always high.

Following their sensational 5-0 victory against Latvia last month, England became the first European side to seal a World Cup Finals berth. It was their sixth straight success and sixth straight clean sheet of the qualifying campaign. Despite some rather uninspiring efforts earlier in the qualifying campaign, including the 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Andorra, Tuchel’s troops have ramped up their efforts more recently and England fans are now drooling over what awaits when their team steps on the pitch.

England may be sitting pretty at the top of Group K, but Serbia still have plenty of work on its plate if it is to grab the runners-up spot and a place in the playoffs. When the sides met in the reverse fixture at Belgarde’s Red Star Stadium in September, England cruised to a cosy 5-0 win, with Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford all netting. It proved to be a much tighter affair though, when the pair met during the group stage of Euro 2024 last summer, with only an early Jude Bellingham strike separating the sides.

Frequently asked questions

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches. However, due to high demand, tickets often sell out quickly. 

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase World Cup qualifying tickets on the secondary market. Livefootballtickets is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. It is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It is going to be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries; the main host country of matches is the United States, while Canada and Mexico are co-hosts. The tournament will be the first time the World Cup finals have been hosted by three nations and is the first to include 48 teams, having had 32 competing at previous editions. The World Cup final is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. This summer’s FIFA Club World Cup final is also being staged at MetLife Stadium.

Argentina are the defending champions following their World Cup 2022 triumph in Qatar. No side has regained the crown since Brazil accomplished the feat in Chile in 1962.

