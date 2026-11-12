England player ratings vs Croatia: Harry Kane breaks records and seals victory on historic Wembley night

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England secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley, spearheaded by record-breaker Harry Kane. Despite a brief second-half scare, the Three Lions displayed tactical maturity to book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

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England continued their strong UEFA Nations League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley, a night defined by historical milestones and tactical grit. The Three Lions took the lead in the 24th minute when Morgan Rogers found the net following good work from Jude Bellingham, rewarding a dominant opening period where Thomas Tuchel's side controlled the tempo and space between the lines.

However, the narrative shifted in the second half as Croatia grew into the game, eventually equalising through Petar Sucic in the 59th minute. The parity lasted only five minutes; Kane, celebrating his record-breaking appearance for the national team, converted a clinical penalty in the 64th minute after Ivan Smolcic's foul. England managed the closing stages with professional ease, limiting the visitors to hopeful long-range efforts to secure the three points.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jordan Pickford - 7/10

Despite conceding to Sucic, Pickford was instrumental in preserving the lead. He made six saves throughout the match, several of which were high-calibre stops that prevented Croatia from gaining momentum. His distribution helped bypass the initial Croatian press during the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

A typical performance of high-risk, high-reward passing. He struggled at times with the defensive positioning of Josko Gvardiol overlapping, but his ability to switch the play was vital for England's early dominance before being replaced in the 78th minute.

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Jarell Quansah - 7/10

The young defender looked remarkably composed alongside the veteran presence in the backline. He contributed to England's 18 clearances and was dominant in his individual duels, showing great maturity when Croatia applied pressure late in the second half.

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Dan Burn - 6/10

Burn provided a physical presence in the heart of the defence. While he lacked the recovery speed to cover every counter-attack, his positioning ensured England won three air challenges and limited Croatia to just seven shots on target despite their 15 total attempts.

Lewis Hall - 7/10

An energetic display from the full-back, who was often used as a progressive outlet. Hall was disciplined in his defensive duties and provided width that allowed the attacking midfielders to tuck inside and create overloads in central areas.

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Midfield

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice acted as the structural anchor, shielding the back four with typical efficiency. He was substituted in the 78th minute after a shift that required constant lateral movement to disrupt the creative influence of Mateo Kovacic and Martin Baturina.

Elliot Anderson - 6/10

A tidy performance in the engine room. Anderson focused on ball retention and short-circuiting Croatian transitions. While not as explosive as his midfield partners, his work rate was essential in England maintaining 54% possession.

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Jude Bellingham - 8/10

The primary creative engine for England. Bellingham provided the assist for Rogers' opening goal in the 24th minute and consistently drove the team forward. His ability to find pockets of space between the Croatian midfield and defence was the game's tactical difference-maker.

Attack

Anthony Gordon - 6/10

Gordon provided necessary verticality and pace on the flanks. Although he didn't get on the scoresheet, his constant threat forced the Croatian backline to drop deeper, creating the space Rogers and Bellingham exploited before his 78th-minute substitution.

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Morgan Rogers - 8/10

A standout performance from the youngster, who opened the scoring in the 24th minute. His direct running and clinical finishing showcased why he has become a regular under Tuchel, proving a constant thorn in the side of the Croatian defence throughout the match.

Harry Kane - 9/10

A night to remember for the captain. On the night he became England's all-time record appearance maker, he stepped up to score the winning penalty in the 64th minute. His hold-up play was elite, providing the platform for the secondary line of attack to flourish.

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Substitutes & Manager

Ben White - 6/10

Came on in the 78th minute for Alexander-Arnold to provide defensive stability as England looked to shut the game down.

James Garner - 6/10

Introduced in the 78th minute for Rice, he helped maintain the midfield shape during the nervy final ten minutes.

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Rio Ngumoha - 6/10

Given a brief cameo late on for Gordon, showing a few flashes of his potential in transition.

Thomas Tuchel - 8/10

Tuchel's tactical setup worked perfectly in the first half, and his decision to trust Rogers was vindicated. More importantly, his team didn't panic after the equaliser, quickly regaining the lead and managing the game to a successful conclusion.