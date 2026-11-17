The Football Association has officially entered the race to host the Nations League finals next summer, marking a significant step in England's preparation for Euro 2028. Following a dramatic group-stage victory over Spain, the Three Lions could now welcome Europe's elite to their home turf for the tournament's conclusion in June.
Three Lions join hosting race
England have officially registered their interest in hosting the Nations League finals this season, as Football Association officials look to bring the tournament's climax to home soil. The semi-finals and final, scheduled for June 2027, are held in a single host nation, and the FA is keen to secure the prestigious event. However, the path to hosting is not clear, as heavyweight rivals France and Spain have also contacted UEFA to express their interest in staging the final four matches, which are set to take place between June 9 and June 13.
While the FA is eager to host, there remains some logistical uncertainty regarding the choice of venues. Wembley Stadium is traditionally the preferred choice for such major international events, but questions have been raised about its availability during the required window. Although the only publicly announced events at the national stadium for June are two concerts by Sam Fender, these are scheduled to take place after the Nations League finals.
According to BBC Sport, The governing body is currently evaluating its options to ensure the infrastructure meets UEFA's requirements for a high-profile four-team tournament.
Tuchel sees springboard for success
The bid to host comes at a time of renewed optimism for the national team following a stunning 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid which saw England finish top of their group. Head coach Thomas Tuchel believes that competing for and potentially winning the Nations League would provide the ultimate psychological boost ahead of Euro 2028. Since the competition's inception in 2019, England has never played host to the finals, with Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany all having previously staged the closing rounds of the tournament.
Speaking after the win in Spain, Tuchel was clear about his ambitions for the trophy. "I saw and heard about the celebrations in Portugal when they won it last year. It is just the best preparation we can have for the Euros. We don't think so far, but it's a fact," the manager told BBC Sport. "We want to have these matches on the highest level to prove ourselves, to gain in confidence and to see where we are … to adjust our game where we need a bit of adjustment. That's what this Nations League is perfect for. We want to win it. But first of all, we need to win the quarter-final."
Focus turns to quarter-final draw
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Securing the top spot in the group ensures that England will be seeded for the upcoming quarter-final draw this Friday. This seeding could prove vital as they look to navigate the two-legged ties in March. Potential opponents for the Three Lions include Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, or Norway. Victory in the spring would propel Tuchel's side into the June finals, where they would hope to enjoy home-field advantage if the FA's bid is approved by UEFA, who generally prefer the host nation to be one of the four participating semi-finalists.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.