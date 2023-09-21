'Dream come true' - England legend Kelly Smith joins Arsenal as assistant coach ahead of start of WSL season

Following her return to the club as assistant coach, Arsenal legend Kelly Smith will work with the attacking players for Arsenal Women.

Kelly Smith joins Arsenal

Will work on attacking options

Returns as England legend

WHAT HAPPENED? During the second part of last season, Smith worked with the Gunners on a temporary basis. She is now back on a permanent contract ahead of the start of the new WSL season and will work with the club's attacking players.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I grew up an Arsenal fan and was fortunate enough to play for the club for a number of years, so I’m delighted to be back in this capacity – it’s a dream come true for me to be back in this environment,” said Kelly to the official club media.

“I’m really excited to be working with the attacking players in the squad and I want to draw on my experience both at Arsenal and across the game to contribute to us achieving our goals together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kelly scored 130 goals in 156 games for Arsenal. Throughout her long playing career, Kelly spent three different periods with Arsenal, where she won five league championships, five FA Cups, and the Women's Champions League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The initial task for Smith will be to assist Jonas Eidevall in getting his team ready for Sunday, October 1, when Arsenal take on Liverpool in their WSL season opener.