‘I had nothing to lose’ - England star Jordan Nobbs opens up on switch from Arsenal to Aston Villa that secured 2023 Women’s World Cup spot

England's Jordan Nobbs has described her move from Arsenal to Aston Villa as 'difficult' but admitted she had 'nothing to lose' before the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nobbs left the Gunners in January after almost 13 years with the club having found game time difficult to come by. In a bid to make the Lionesses' squad for this summer's tournament, the midfielder joined Aston Villa and saw the decision rewarded in late May when she was named as one of the 23 players heading to Australia.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a risk to a certain extent but with the limited game-time I was getting, I had nothing to lose as well," Nobbs told reporters. "Naturally, there were a lot of tears and it was difficult to leave a club that I loved and owe a lot to. But when it comes to wanting to drive towards another major tournament, I think I had to do everything possible. As long as I knew I tried my best, I’d have been comfortable with any outcome."

Despite making her debut for the Lionesses 10 years ago, Nobbs has struggled to make an impact at major tournaments, missing both the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Euros due to knee injuries. Asked how those struggles have shaped her, Nobbs said: "It’s hard to say if your mentality changes because I’ve always wanted to win, I’ve always wanted to train and play hard.

"I think it makes you resilient. If I look back and think about what I’ve been through, I’m still here fighting. You can come through a lot in the game. It’s not just me - there are plenty of players in football who have been through a lot. It’s that ‘never give up’ attitude."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nobbs will go to the World Cup this summer looking to make a first appearance at a major tournament since the 2017 Euros. It's likely that she'll act as an impact sub, capable of playing any role in midfield, and she can certainly make a difference for England with her high quality attributes.

WHAT NEXT? Nobbs and her England team-mates landed in Australia last week and are undergoing their final tournament preparations on Australia's Sunshine Coast. The Lionesses will take on Canada in a behind-closed-doors friendly on July 14 before playing their group stage opener against Haiti on July 22.