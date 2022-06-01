England fixtures 2022: Schedule, results, groups, TV channel & live stream

Chris Burton
Luke Shaw Declan Rice Mason Mount Harry Maguire England Denmark Euro 2020Getty
EnglandWorld CupUEFA Nations League

The Three Lions have plenty of competitive fixtures to take in this year, with UEFA Nations League & FIFA World Cup outings on the agenda

Having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020, England are hoping that another year of major tournament action in 2022 will deliver long-awaited major silverware.

Having gone 56 years without savouring tangible success, after many near misses, the Three Lions are readying themselves for another shot at a global crown in Qatar.

Prior to that, Gareth Southgate’s men have another UEFA Nations League group stage campaign to take in. What does England’s full fixture list for the calendar year look like and how can you catch them in action? GOAL has all of the information you need right here…

Editors' Picks

England 2022 fixtures & results

Date

Fixture

Kick-off time (UK)

Competition

TV channel

Mar 26

England 2-1 Switzerland

5:30pm

Friendly

Sky Sports Main Event

Mar 29

England 3-0 Ivory Coast

7:45pm

Friendly

Sky Sports Main Event

Jun 4

Hungary vs England

5pm

Nations League

Channel 4

Jun 7

Germany vs England

7:45pm

Nations League

Channel 4

Jun 11

England vs Italy

7:45pm

Nations League

Channel 4

Jun 14

England vs Hungary

7:45pm

Nations League

Channel 4

Sep 23

Italy vs England

7:45pm

Nations League

Channel 4

Sep 26

England vs Germany

7:45pm

Nations League

Chanel 4

Nov 21

England vs Iran

1pm

World Cup

BBC One

Nov 25

England vs United States

7pm

World Cup

ITV

Nov 29

England vs UEFA Path A winner

7pm

World Cup

BBC One

Having booked their place at the World Cup finals in the autumn of 2021, the spring of 2022 saw Gareth Southgate’s side secure friendly victories over Switzerland and Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium.

It is competitive action all the way from here on in, with some notable meetings with old adversaries fast approaching before attention turns towards a trip to the Middle East in November.

England are in Group A3 of the Nations League alongside arch-rivals Germany, European champions Italy and ambitious Hungary.

England UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group

Pos

Team

MP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Italy

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Germany

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Hungary

0

0

0

0

0

0

When heading to the World Cup, the Three Lions know they will be facing the United States and Iran in Group B, while a derby date with British neighbours Wales or Scotland could be set up once the UEFA section qualification play-offs are played to a finish in June.

England World Cup 2022 group

Pos

Team

MP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Iran

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

USMNT

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Ukraine / Scotland / Wales

0

0

0

0

0

0

How to watch England on TV & stream live

A new player has emerged on the scene when it comes to England coverage in 2022, with Channel 4 wrestling some rights away from more established broadcasters in the sports market.

ITV have seen ties severed with the Three Lions outside of major tournaments, while Sky Sports continues to focus more on club competition than international matters – with England in the Nations League slipping through their net.

Coverage of the World Cup finals will continue to be split between BBC and ITV, which are free-to-air in the UK, with both competing for an audience in the final itself – which England will be hoping to grace this time around for the first time since 1966.

Article continues below

All of the Three Lions’ fixtures in the Nations League will be shown on Channel 4, alongside their All 4 streaming service, with home and away games being picked up by the same broadcaster.

England’s opener at the World Cup against Iran will be shown by the BBC and iPlayer, as will a final group stage outing against the winner of a final play-off, while ITV and the new ITVX streaming service will be the place to catch a meeting with the USMNT.

What channel numbers are BBC One, ITV 1 and Channel 4?

Channel

Freeview

Virgin Media

Sky

Freesat

BBC One

1

101

101

101

ITV 1

3

103

103

103

Channel 4

4

104

104

104