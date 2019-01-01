England end Ghana's Hudson-Odoi hopes in Czech Republic rout

The 18-year-old is no more eligible to play for the country of his parents after being cap-tied by the country of his birth on Friday

's dreams of convincing 's Callum Hudson-Odoi for a switch of international allegiance are well over after the 18-year-old made his competitive debut for on Friday.

The attacker made his bow as a 70th-minute substitute as The Three Lions beat 5-0 in the Uefa qualifiers at Wembley Stadium.

With the game a competitive match, the starlet has now become cap-tied to England, thereby making him ineligible for a future switch of international allegiance.

Born in Wandsworth to Ghanaian parents, the winger was until Friday's outing eligible to represent either nation at senior stage despite having played for the country of his birth at various youth levels.

His greatest moment in the youth ranks was winning the 2017 Fifa U-20 World Cup.

Article continues below

For the March internationals, Hudson-Odoi was initially called up to England's U-21 squad - his first invite to the side after time with the U20s - for games against and , before being invited from the youth camp to join the senior side on Monday.

According to local reports, Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah had contacted the winger about the possibility of ditching the European nation for the African side.

His father Bismark played for Ghanaian club while his elder brother Bradley represented Ghana at U-20 level.