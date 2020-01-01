England and Scotland players make 'significant' NHS donation from match fees to fight coronavirus

The international players have decided to donate part of their appearance fees to the health service to help workers and volunteers

The and senior squads have made “significant” donations to NHS charities to help the fight against coronavirus.

The England men’s team will contribute to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was set up by Premier League players to support health workers during the pandemic, by giving part of the appearance fees collected over their last 16 international matches.

A statement from the players read: “Following positive discussions with the FA, the England senior men’s squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative.

“This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018.

“We are also grateful to the FA for committing their support to the #PlayersTogether initiative for the foreseeable future by helping to raise awareness and funds to assist throughout the fight against Covid-19 and beyond.

“This is in addition to the senior women’s squad’s commitment to #PlayersTogether as we stand united as England players behind the nation during this crisis and our collective prayers and thoughts remain with all those affected."

Meanwhile, the Scotland men’s and women’s teams have come together to donate appearance fees and personal contributions to help support workers and volunteers on the frontlines against Covid-19.

“We have all been at home, taking the advice of medical advisers and watching the news that highlights the heroic efforts of our NHS,” Scotland captain and full-back Andrew Robertson told the Scottish FA's website.

“We have all been inspired by the selflessness of nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers on the frontline – it only reinforces how vital the NHS is to our country and how we must cherish and protect this institution.

“Throughout the squad we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do.

“Rachel [Corsie, Scotland women’s captain] and the women’s national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men’s national team, I say ‘thank you’ to you all.”

More than 32,000 people have died after contracting Covid-19, making the UK the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States.