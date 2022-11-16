Endrick's dad reveals plan to visit Real Madrid facilities and discuss transfer offer

The father of Brazilian prodigy Endrick has revealed the family will visit Real Madrid at the end of November.

Endrick's father set to fly to Madrid

Real Madrid are the "preference"

Decision yet to be made

WHAT HAPPENED? The newest Brazilian sensation, Endrick, is hot property despite only being 16-years-old, and the young striker's father, Douglas Ramos, is due in the Spanish capital to visit one of his suitors in Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID? According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the intent of the trip is to tour the club's facilities and discuss a potential transfer in the future. However, Endrick wouldn't be able to make the move until he turns 18 in 2024 due to registration rules.

Ramos said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: "We’ll travel to Madrid at the end of this month. After that conversation, Real Madrid will await a response from us to see if they should come and make a bid to Palmeiras."

IN A PHOTO:

Endrick will likely be putting pen to paper with a European club very soon...

DID YOU KNOW? Endrick only recently made his professional debut for Palmeiras, coming on in the 69th minute against Coritiba. The starlet scored an incredible 165 goals in 169 appearances at youth level.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? Real Madrid aren't the only club in for the youngster. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are vying for his signature, with the latter having reportedly already spoken to his family. Endrick's next club hasn't been confirmed yet but a move to Europe is inevitable.