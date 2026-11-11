'My greatest joy!' – Real Madrid starlet Endrick makes passionate vow over his international future

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Real Madrid forward Endrick has declared that representing the Brazil national team remains his greatest joy in football. The 20-year-old striker is preparing for a rematch against Japan ahead of Saturday's international friendly in Singapore.

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Endrick reaffirms lifelong commitment to the Selecao

Real Madrid striker Endrick has expressed his unwavering dedication to the Brazil national team, vowing to answer every international call-up throughout his entire career. Despite being only 20 years old, the forward has already accumulated 24 appearances for the senior side, making him one of the most experienced young players in the squad.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Endrick emphasized that playing for his country remains the ultimate honour.

The young star is currently with the squad in Singapore as Brazil prepare for an upcoming international friendly.

Endrick highlights international pride and Olympic ties

Reflecting on his passion for the national team jersey, Endrick made it clear that he is willing to represent Brazil across any age category whenever required.

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"There's nothing better than being in the National Team. Playing for the National Team is my greatest passion, my greatest joy. I always hope to be able to help the National Team," Endrick stated.

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He also acknowledged his strong relationship with Under-20 and Pre-Olympic coach Paulo Victor, adding: "Wherever I'm called up, I'll go, because I'll be defending the National Team, whether it's the Olympic or the main team, in every opportunity I have to defend the National Team, throughout my career, until I retire."

Looking back at the dramatic World Cup comeback against Japan

Endrick's current international commitments include a rematch against Japan, evoking memories of their dramatic encounter in the Round of 16 at the recent World Cup.

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In that fixture, Endrick came on at half-time following an injury to Lucas Paqueta and helped inspire a memorable 2-1 comeback victory.

"That game against Japan was very special," Endrick recalled. "We were behind on the scoreboard, but we managed to turn it around and secure qualification for Brazil. That was another step I took in my career, with the national team."

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Selecao prepare for Singapore showdown against Japan

Brazil will face Japan at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, 14 November, with kick-off set for 7:15 am Brasília time.

Historically, the Selecao hold a commanding record against the Asian side, but Endrick expects another fiercely competitive test.

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"It was a very good game because we knew about Japan's quality. This next one won't be any different," Endrick concluded. "They have many very experienced and very good players. I hope we can do our best to come away with the victory."