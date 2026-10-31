Arsenal prepare shock January swoop for Real Madrid starlet Endrick as exit talks intensify

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Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Real Madrid over a potential January transfer for Brazilian forward Endrick. The 20-year-old is struggling for regular minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Gunners are hoping to secure a loan deal that includes an option to buy.

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Gunners explore audacious Endrick loan

Arsenal have maintained contact with the representatives of Madrid forward Endrick as they explore a potential January transfer, as per TEAMtalk. The Brazilian has found playing time hard to come by in the Spanish capital, prompting his camp to consider alternative options ahead of the winter window.

Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly prepared to offer the 20-year-old a fresh start in north London. The Gunners are targeting a loan arrangement but are determined to include an option to make the transfer permanent. This structure could prove to be a crucial sticking point in negotiations. Los Blancos remain reluctant to sanction a permanent departure for the highly rated attacker and prefer a simple loan agreement.

Frustrations grow under Mourinho

Endrick has started just one Liga match so far this season, despite head coach Jose Mourinho reportedly being a firm believer in his ability. The manager wants the forward to remain in Madrid, but that backing has not translated into regular first-team opportunities.

The Brazilian's frustration peaked when he was left on the bench for the entirety of Madrid's recent victory over Barcelona. That decision did not sit well with the player or his representatives, increasing the likelihood of a January exit.

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While club president Florentino Perez remains a major supporter of Endrick, he refuses to impose his preferences on the coaching staff. Mourinho has been left to make his own decisions regarding the youngster's involvement.

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Italian giants circle the Brazilian forward

Arsenal will face stiff competition if they are to secure Endrick's signature. According to the same report, Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma are pushing hard to bring him to Italy, and both are willing to offer a straight loan without an option to buy.

That arrangement is understood to be Los Blancos' preferred solution, as it mirrors the structure that saw Endrick loaned to Lyon last season. The Spanish club still believe the forward has a long-term future at the Bernabeu.

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Arteta targets attacking January reinforcements

Endrick's versatility makes him an ideal fit for Arsenal's upcoming recruitment plans. Arteta is keen to add both a left-sided attacker and a centre-forward in January, and the Brazilian is capable of providing top-level cover in both positions.

While Madrid hope to keep him, the player's camp are actively considering opportunities that offer a longer-term route away from the club. The decision will likely hinge on whether Arsenal can convince the Spanish side to compromise on a potential buy option. For now, the 20-year-old's immediate future remains wide open. Arsenal have firmly kept the door ajar and are ready to strike if his situation at the Bernabeu does not improve.