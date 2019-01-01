En-Nesyri earns Leganes a point against Real Sociedad

The Morocco international came off the bench to rescue Javier Aguirre's side from defeat with his second goal of the season

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a goal to earn a 1-1 draw in Friday's outing against .

The 22-year-old replaced Jose Arnaiz just after the restart of the game and he didn't waste much time to make a key impact with the equaliser at the Anoeta Stadium.

En-Nesyri cancelled out Mikel Merino's opener in the 78th minute, to grab his second goal of the season in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Also in action for bottom-placed Leganes was centre-back Kenneth Omeruo who was in action for the whole duration but he was shown a yellow card late on the game while Chidozie Awaziem was an unused substitute.

The draw increased the Cucumber Growers' tally to six points after 13 games and they will be looking to bag their second league win of the season when they host at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque after the international break.