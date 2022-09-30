Empoli vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Empoli on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan will look to start afresh when they take on Empoli on Saturday after Stefano Pioli's men tasted their first Serie A defeat in 23 games at the hands of current leaders Napoli on the previous matchday.

With Inter and Roma both threatening to leapfrog them into the top five, the Rossoneri have had two weeks with the international break in between to devise a game plan for their trip to Empoli, who picked up their first win of the season against Bologna last time out.

Milan will also have an eye on their upcoming Champions League clash against Chelsea on Wednesday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Empoli vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Empoli vs AC Milan Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 12:15am IST (Oct 2) Venue: Carlo Castellani Stadium, Empoli

How to watch Empoli vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Empoli vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport website/app India N/A Voot Select

Empoli team news and squad

With centre-back Ardian Ismajli doubtful for the tie, Tommaso Baldanzi and former Milan loanee Mattia Destro are on their way back from injury.

Italy Under-21 international Fabiano Parisi looks set to continue at left-back.

Empoli possible XI: Vicario; Stojanovic, Walukiewicz, Luperto, Parisi; Haas, Marin, Bandinelli; Bajrami; Lammers, Destro

Position Players Goalkeepers Vicario, Perisan, Ujkani, Stubljar Defenders Walukiewicz, Luperto, De Winter, Isamjli, Tonelli, Guarino, Parisi, Cacace, Stojanovic, Ebuehi Midfielders Innocenti, Marin, Bendinelli, Haas, Henderson, Grassi, Akpro, Fazzini, Bajrami, Baldanzi, Pjaca, Cambiaghi Forwards Satriano, Lammers, Destro, Ekong

AC Milan team news and squad

The international break has taken its casualties as France's Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan picked knocks in the game against Austria, with the first-choice goalkeeper expected to be out for 'several weeks'.

Longer-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Divoc Origi won't return either, but the outlook is more positive for Ante Rebic.

Olivier Giroud looks good to start in attack with support from Rafael Leao, who returns from a one-match ban following the sending off against Sampdoria.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud