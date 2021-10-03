Emmanuel Dennis & Sarr need to be more aggressive – Watford’s Munoz after Leeds United defeat

The Hornets manager feels his strikers were a letdown as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season, at Elland Road

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has called on his attacking line to be more aggressive after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Hornets travelled to Elland Road after their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United but they could not return home with a point as Diego Llorente scored in the 18th minute to earn the home team maximum points.

During the game, Munoz started Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr of Senegal as striking partners but they struggled during the match to maintain a strong presence in the attacking phase of the pitch.

Munoz has now called on the forwards to work on the mistakes and get ready for future encounters in the search for consistency.

“The three or four guys playing in attack need to be more aggressive in these situations,” Munoz told the club’s official website.

“We need to give a more regular performance and we need more consistency. The last game we had the same problem in the first 45 minutes at home. We need to change this situation because we lose the points for this.

“I’m sad and disappointed about our first half because we didn’t continue the plan of the game and what we wanted to do. In the second half, there was more order, but we need to improve this situation.”

Munoz further said he was disappointed by the team’s display especially in the first half: “I’m disappointed with our first half because we knew our plan for the game. We can only say to keep working every day. All the points this season are important.

“You need a very good performance and consistent performance, or you won’t take the points.”

The defeat against Leeds came hours after Sarr was named as Watford Player of the Month for September while Dennis picked up the club’s Goal of the Month honours.

Sarr’s strong performances earned him Watford’s prize ahead of Joshua King and Danny Rose, having garnered 64 percent of the votes.

On the other hand, the Super Eagle was rewarded for his goal against Norwich City which earned the Hornets their first away win of the season.