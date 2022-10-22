Emmanuel Dennis: Nigerian football declining, World Cup failure 'breaks my heart'

Emmanuel Dennis has admitted Nigerian football has not been successful in the past few years.

Nigeria lost a World Cup ticket to Ghana

The Black Stars qualified on the away goals rule

Dennis says Nigerian football is not good enough

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the global competition set to kickoff on November 20 in Qatar after losing to their West African rivals Ghana in the third round of the African qualifiers.

After managing a 0-0 draw in the first leg meeting in Kumasi, the Super Eagles failed to use home advantage in the return leg as they settled for a 1-1 draw in Abuja and as such the Black Stars qualified on the away goals rule.

The outcome coupled with Nigeria's recent poor run of results in all competitions has left the 24-year-old striker, who currently plays for promoted Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, admitting the Super Eagles have been struggling despite boasting quality players.

WHAT DID DENNIS SAY? “A lot of people ask me that and I don’t really want to answer because it breaks my heart. I really wanted to go to the World Cup for the country,” Dennis told SuperSport as quoted by Punch.

“Because Nigerian football for the past few years hasn’t been doing good. We’ve been struggling but we have a lot of quality players, very good players.

Nottingham Forest

“You could see the disappointment in the fans when we didn’t qualify. They broke into the stadium. That’s people that are passionate about football. It’s really heartbreaking and something I’m trying to forget about. It just stays in my head.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before the World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria had travelled to Cameroon for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations from January to February as favourites but they failed to sparkle.

They won all their group matches - 1-0 against Egypt, 3-1 against Sudan and 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau to reach the Round of 16 where their journey was cut short after losing 1-0 against Tunisia.

WHAT NEXT FOR DENNIS AND NIGERIA? The Super Eagle will be keen to start when Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at the City Ground on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's next assignment is an international friendly against Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on November 10.