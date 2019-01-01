Emiliano Sala missing plane: Search for Cardiff City's record signing resumes

Guernsey Police confirmed the search for the 28-year-old attacker is underway again, entering its third day

The search and rescue operation for Emiliano Sala was resumed on Thursday, police confirmed.

The aircraft carrying the striker from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared on Monday, losing contact with air traffic control near Casquets lighthouse – around eight miles north west of Guernsey in the English Channel.

The search for the plane has been underway since, but has so far turned up nothing and been hindered by difficult conditions.

Police have said the chances of Sala and the pilot surviving are "slim", but Cardiff City continue to pray for the Argentine, whose club record £15 million ($19m) signing had just been announced on Saturday.

It was uncertain if the search would pick up again on Thursday, but Guernsey Police confirmed that it is underway again, tweeting: "We are commencing a coastal search using be Channel Islands Air Search plane of Burhou, the Casquets, Alderney, the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula, north coast of Jersey and then back over Sark."



Sala's former Bordeaux team-mate Diego Rolan said Sala contacted a friend before the plane took off, telling him he was worried something would go wrong.

"I received a message that Emiliano had sent to one of his friends in Argentina and I was very scared by everything that's happened. I am in shock. Before he had left he predicted everything that happened and sent it to a friend who was also very scared.

"He told a friend that he was very scared about the plane and that if they could not find it, they would already know what happened. What he predicted is what happened."

Argentine publication Ole also released what was claimed to be audio messages Sala sent to friends over WhatsApp.

"I’m here on a plane that looks like it’s about to fall apart," he said in one, adding in another: "If you do not have any more news from in an hour-and-a-half, I don’t know if they need to send someone to find me... I am getting scared."