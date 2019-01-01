Emery's successor at Arsenal? Nuno not distracted by 'not real' Gunners links

The Portuguese manager is staying focused on his own team as reports suggest he is wanted at the Emirates should Emery be relieved of his duties

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will not be distracted over "not real" speculation he could be in line to replace Unai Emery at .

Emery is under increasing pressure after a run of six games without a win in all competitions, with reports he is facing the sack.

Nuno, meanwhile, continues to burnish his reputation with fifth in the Premier League, three places above the Gunners, and on the brink of the knockout stages.

The Portuguese manager was unwilling to be drawn on the speculation at a news conference on Wednesday.

"[Rumours] are not a distraction," Nuno said.

"You know me. I don't talk about ifs, I don't talk about possibilities, I don't talk about things that are not real.

"I think you know me well enough and you know that I'm not going to answer about that.

"I will never mention an issue that's not a reality. Mainly because the job has a manager in it. It would be disrespectful."

Asked if he was happy at Wolves, Nuno added: "I think we are doing okay.

"It requires a lot of work and every day is a chance to improve and this is what we want to do all together."

Wolves and Arsenal are both in Europa League action on Thursday, with Nuno's side away to Braga while the Gunners host .